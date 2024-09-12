Bokf Na Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $57,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $468.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.68. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

