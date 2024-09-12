Bokf Na Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Sachetta LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

