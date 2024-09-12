Bokf Na Has $11.72 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.4 %

ISRG stock opened at $490.93 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.33.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

