Bokf Na Has $12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $272.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $409.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

