Bokf Na Has $30.57 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,612 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

NYSE:CVX opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.92. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $252.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

