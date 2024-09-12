Bokf Na Has $35.26 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,155 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $35,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

