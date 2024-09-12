Bokf Na Sells 1,783 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,130 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.05% of NetApp worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $115.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

