Bokf Na Sells 23,841 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,742 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,841 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.32. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.