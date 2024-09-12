Bokf Na Sells 2,396 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $366.35 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $366.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

