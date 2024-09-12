Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 282,318 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $41,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after purchasing an additional 550,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $930,626,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

