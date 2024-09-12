Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Short Interest Update

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, an increase of 285.3% from the August 15th total of 79,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brand Engagement Network

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brand Engagement Network during the second quarter valued at $604,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brand Engagement Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brand Engagement Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Brand Engagement Network in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Brand Engagement Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNAI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,092. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11. Brand Engagement Network has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Brand Engagement Network Company Profile

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

