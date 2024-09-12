Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider James (Jim) Clayton Buys 115,343 Shares

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Clayton bought 115,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$33.50 ($22.33) per share, with a total value of A$3,863,990.50 ($2,575,993.67).

Breville Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

