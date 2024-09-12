Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider James (Jim) Clayton Buys 115,343 Shares

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Clayton bought 115,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$33.50 ($22.33) per share, with a total value of A$3,863,990.50 ($2,575,993.67).
Breville Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26.
About Breville Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Breville Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.