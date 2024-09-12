Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Shares Up 27.8%

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 27.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.00 and last traded at C$23.00. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

Breville Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.65.

Breville Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.