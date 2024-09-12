Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Up 6.7%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.47. 59,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 230,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently -216.67%.

Insider Transactions at Bridge Investment Group

In other Bridge Investment Group news, insider Dean Allara sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $47,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,579.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bridge Investment Group news, COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $30,273.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,781.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Allara sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $47,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,579.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,366 shares of company stock worth $687,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.