Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

