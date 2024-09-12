Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 236,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 77,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

