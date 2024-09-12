Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

