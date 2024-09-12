British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 404 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 404 ($5.28).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLND. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on British Land from GBX 469 ($6.13) to GBX 500 ($6.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get British Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on British Land

British Land Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

British Land stock opened at GBX 446.60 ($5.84) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 408.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 399.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -335.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. British Land has a one year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.76) and a one year high of GBX 449.40 ($5.88).

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £14,436.48 ($18,878.62). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.