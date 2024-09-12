Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $51,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

AVGO opened at $158.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $736.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

