Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) PT at GBX 443.33

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 417.50 ($5.46).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut ASOS to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.41) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 432.50 ($5.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £515.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.18, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 328.84 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 453.80 ($5.93). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 368 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.86.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

