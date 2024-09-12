Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 636.67

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 636.67 ($8.33).

Several analysts recently commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.50) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.54) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.67) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.00), for a total value of £2,087,720.19 ($2,730,116.63). In other news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($28,050.22). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.00), for a total value of £2,087,720.19 ($2,730,116.63). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,100 shares of company stock worth $4,223,284. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 398.25 ($5.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,204.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 442.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 473.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. BP’s payout ratio is currently 6,969.70%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

