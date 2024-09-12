Brokerages Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) PT at $111.20

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.20.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPK

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $949,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 76.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,471,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 61.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after buying an additional 104,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $121.36.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.