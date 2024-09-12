Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price at $39.86

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.86.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

SGRY stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.