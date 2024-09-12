Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on K. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$13.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

