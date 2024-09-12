Brokers Set Expectations for Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.86). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REPL. Barclays lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Replimune Group stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

