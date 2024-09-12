Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 54.84 and last traded at 54.80. Approximately 179,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 187,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at 53.83.
Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 2.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is 52.48 and its 200 day moving average is 48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
