BRP Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.47. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

BRP Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of DOOO opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BRP by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,666,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

