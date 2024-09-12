BRP (TSE:DOO) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC cut shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$92.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$100.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOO. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank downgraded BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on BRP from C$116.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$96.00.

DOO opened at C$82.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.30. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

