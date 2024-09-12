BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.71 million, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.50). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

