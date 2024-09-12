BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.45

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.45 and traded as high as $18.54. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 28,101 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on BRT Apartments from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.28 million, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.50). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 187.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 347,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

