Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Initiates Stock Buyback Program

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.27. 445,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,394. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBW. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.