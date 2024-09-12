C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is Vest Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $55,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

