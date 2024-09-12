C3.ai Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 93,827 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical volume of 54,011 call options.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. 4,925,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

