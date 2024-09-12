Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CANQ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

