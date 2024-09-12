Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of CPZ stock traded up 0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 15.67. 1,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,206. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 16.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.36.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
