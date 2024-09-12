Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of down low-single-digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.000-4.150 EPS.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $44.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

