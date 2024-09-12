Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 242,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 395,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

