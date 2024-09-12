Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) to Hold

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Performance

Shares of LON FSJ opened at GBX 343.43 ($4.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £173.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 339.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 303.45. James Fisher and Sons has a 52 week low of GBX 238.73 ($3.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 369 ($4.83).

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

