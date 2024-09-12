Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.57 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

