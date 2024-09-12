Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.63

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$54.63 and last traded at C$54.61, with a volume of 210711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.15.

Several brokerages have commented on CAR.UN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.09, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

