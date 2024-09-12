Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sells C$441,791.70 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.89, for a total value of C$441,791.70.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$83.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.31. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$83.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.