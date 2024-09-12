Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sells C$441,791.70 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.89, for a total value of C$441,791.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$83.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.31. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$83.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

