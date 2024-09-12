Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.30

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$82.30 and last traded at C$81.47, with a volume of 859527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$71.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$79.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.87, for a total value of C$4,093,500.00. In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.87, for a total value of C$4,093,500.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Insiders sold 76,338 shares of company stock worth $5,907,964 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

