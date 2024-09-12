Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$167.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$177.00 to C$167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$174.93.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNR stock traded up C$3.42 on Thursday, hitting C$161.50. 376,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,324. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$158.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.