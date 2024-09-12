Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,325,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 312,533 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $261,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $86.09 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

