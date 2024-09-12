Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $15.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $812.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.81.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,847 shares of company stock valued at $777,401. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,189,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 586,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after purchasing an additional 473,094 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

