Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $41.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,410.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,410.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

