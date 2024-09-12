Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $96.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $40.54 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,118,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,187,366.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $225,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $667,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,366.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,970,790. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.