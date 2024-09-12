Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.44

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.44 and traded as high as $24.88. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 14,472 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBNK

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $342.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insider Transactions at Capital Bancorp

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Mary Ann Scully purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,295.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.