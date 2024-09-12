Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.55

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$46.55 and last traded at C$46.50, with a volume of 56086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.04.

CPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The firm has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.8198643 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$98,577.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,641 shares of company stock worth $107,488. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

