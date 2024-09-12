Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 93.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.1%.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.31 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

